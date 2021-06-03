Credit card machine outage impacting Rapid City's outdoor pools

Patrons wishing to use Rapid City’s outdoor pools are advised to use cash when paying for the daily admission fee and concessions. Officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said they are working to resolve problems with the credit card machines at the outdoor pools.

According to a news release, the issue affects the three city outdoor pools at Parkview, Horace Mann and the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park, which are set to open at noon on Friday. City officials said the pools will open as scheduled but payment options are limited to cash until the issues with the credit card machines are rectified.

The cash-only option is in effect until further notice, the news release said.

“We are attempting to work with the credit card company to resolve connectivity issues we are experiencing,” said Barb Iwan, the city’s Aquatic and Exercise Program specialist. “Until the issues are resolved, we are asking patrons to use cash for admission and concessions.”

There are no automatic teller machines at the pools and without the credit card machines, cash is the only payment option, Iwan said.

