Black Hills Federal Credit Union will hold a caramel roll sale Wednesday to benefit its 23rd Annual School Supply Drive in downtown Rapid City.
BHFCU employees and volunteers will be selling caramel rolls from Colonial House Restaurant and coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee for a $5 donation from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at BHFCU’s new location at 200 Main St. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of school supplies for more than 10,000 students in approximately 60 schools across the Black Hills and South Dakota.
Community members and businesses interested in supporting the supply drive can donate supplies and/or monetary donations to the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund at any BHFCU location.
The supply drive culminates with a “Load the Bus” celebration on Friday, Aug. 23, where representatives from area schools will gather to collect more than 110,000 school supplies.