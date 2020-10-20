Creek Patrol creates winter homeless camp outside Rapid City

"Given the circumstances and the temperament of the crowd, I envisioned allowing them to enter would produce a highly chaotic and non-productive scene," Allender said when asked what he meant by that comment.

The video then shows Allender leaning towards Mark Tilsen, who he admitted he shoved.

"They were angry, yelling obscenities, and in my mind were quite menacing given the fact that at that moment, only myself and the police chief were inside City Hall," said Allender, a former police chief.

He said Mark was holding the door open and was told many times to close it.

"I put my hand on his chest and pushed him backward with about the equal force it would take to open the door," Allender said. "In hindsight, I can see where I probably should have waited for additional police resources to arrive, however what I did could in no way constitute a physical assault."

The group then said Allender assaulted Mark and wanted Allender arrested, the video shows. Hedrick said he didn't want to arrest anyone. A man can then be heard saying that he would be in handcuffs if he had pushed the mayor or police chief.

"No circumstances of the physical interaction meet the elements of an assault," Medina said.