Crews continue to battle wildfire near Black Elk Peak

  • Updated
Black Elk Fire Aerial Photo 7-22-2020.jpg

An aerial photo of the fire near Black Elk Peak.

 Photo Courtesy Black Hills National Forest

Fire crews continue to battle against a wildfire near Black Elk Peak caused by a lightning strike on Monday. 

The three- to five-acre fire is a half-mile southeast of Black Elk Peak in the Black Elk Wilderness Area, according to a news release from the Black Hills National Forest.

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon and was 25% contained as of Thursday morning. It’s burning in a steep and remote area with heavy dead and downed timber.

Firefighting resources include two 20-person hand crews, five engines, resource advisers, a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, a type 3 helicopter and two type 1 helicopters. The crews are constructing saw and hand lines to secure the perimeter and mitigate snag hazards. They’re also using helicopter bucket drops along the perimeter.

In order to protect firefighters and the public, the forest enacted an emergency closure order for part of the Black Elk Wilderness. Closed areas include the summit and lookout tower on Black Elk Peak plus parts of Trail #9 south and north, Lost Cabin Spur #2, Norbeck #3 and Grizzley Bear Creek #7. ​

Download PDF fseprd769842.pdf
