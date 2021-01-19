Crews respond to kitchen fire at Southwest Middle School

Emergency personnel received a call about a small kitchen fire at Southwest Middle School at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire.

“Engine 5 arrived on scene and the fire was out upon their arrival,” Tessa Jaeger, the public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department, said.

A piece of cooking equipment malfunctioned causing a small fire in a kitchen at Southwest Middle School, which is attached to Corral Drive Elementary School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're grateful that our custodian was there and able to quickly extinguish it," said Katy Urban, the community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools. "If he had not been there we have a sprinkler system that would have been activated had [the fire] been allowed to get too big."

Urban says both Corral Drive and Southwest Middle School were evacuated, and students ate lunch in their classrooms while maintenance workers cleared smoke from the cafeteria and buildings.

Two pieces of cooking equipment were covered in residue from a fire extinguisher as emergency crews investigated the cause of the fire.

“They investigated and made sure everything was good, and then they cleared the scene,” Jaeger said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0