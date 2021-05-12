Crews starting two new road projects

Drivers should expect slower drive times on North Street from Mount Rushmore Road to North 7th Street.

The city announced in a public service announcement on its website that Lind Exco will install a new drive lane for The Monument effective Wednesday.

Completion for the project is anticipated for May 26.

Simon Contractors also began working on a new sewer main, sewer services and road repair on 12th Street from the Fairview and Clark streets area, in the alley between 12th and 11th streets, and from Fairview to Clark streets.

Construction is expected to be complete by June 28.

