 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews starting two new road projects

Crews starting two new road projects

{{featured_button_text}}

Drivers should expect slower drive times on North Street from Mount Rushmore Road to North 7th Street.

The city announced in a public service announcement on its website that Lind Exco will install a new drive lane for The Monument effective Wednesday. 

Completion for the project is anticipated for May 26.

Simon Contractors also began working on a new sewer main, sewer services and road repair on 12th Street from the Fairview and Clark streets area, in the alley between 12th and 11th streets, and from Fairview to Clark streets.

Construction is expected to be complete by June 28.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: The first free-standing birth center in South Dakota

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 8
Local

Your Two Cents for May 8

Powertech has no experience mining uranium and will sell  it to other countries. A Canadian company mining a poison no wants to use here in th…

Your Two Cents for May 7
Local

Your Two Cents for May 7

The public needs to know a lot more about the actions of the SD Water Board regarding the hearing by Powertech for a water permit for mining uranium.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Local business owner will celebrate 90th birthday Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News