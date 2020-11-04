$10K reward offered after 14 firearms stolen from Sturgis gun shop

Up to a $10,000 award is being offered after 14 firearms were stolen from a Sturgis gun shop during a burglary early Monday morning.
The reward is being offered by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry. The reward will go to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of the guns or to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole them, the ATF said in a news release.
“Someone out there knows who committed this crime," said Terry Henderson, ATF Special Agent in Charge of the St. Paul Field Division. "We highly encourage those with information to come forward before these firearms can be used in a crime of violence."
Henderson asked people to examine and turn over any business or residential video surveillance captured within a four-block radius of the gun shop during the time of the burglary.
Fourteen firearms were stolen from Sturgis Guns, located at 1861 Lazelle Street, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, the news release says. The stolen weapons are a mix of pistols and AR-style rifles and were taken after someone smashed through a glass door, according to an earlier news release from the Sturgis Police Department.
The burglary is being investigated by the police department and the ATF.
Anyone with information should contact police at (605) 347-5070 or the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can be submitted anonymously through ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app by selecting “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.
