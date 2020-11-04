$10K reward offered after 14 firearms stolen from Sturgis gun shop

Up to a $10,000 award is being offered after 14 firearms were stolen from a Sturgis gun shop during a burglary early Monday morning.

The reward is being offered by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry. The reward will go to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of the guns or to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole them, the ATF said in a news release.

“Someone out there knows who committed this crime," said Terry Henderson, ATF Special Agent in Charge of the St. Paul Field Division. "We highly encourage those with information to come forward before these firearms can be used in a crime of violence.​​"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henderson asked people to examine and turn over any business or residential video surveillance captured within a four-block radius of the gun shop during the time of the burglary.