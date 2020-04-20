11 firearms stolen from Rapid City pawn shop in two days, police say

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Detective Chris Holbrook at (605) 394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ to 847411.

More guns stolen from cars

Police also announced that three more firearms were stolen from vehicles in the past 72 hours. There have been eight such burglaries in the past three weeks.

The first of the recent thefts was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday from the 100 block of Main Street. A handgun and other items had were stolen at some point in the past two days from an SUV with no signs of forced entry.

Another theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday from the 4300 block of Shaker Drive. A handgun was stolen from a pickup parked in a driveway. The vehicle had no signs of forced entry.

The third theft was reported at 8:35 p.m Sunday from the 4800 block of Shelby Avenue. A revolver had been stolen from a vehicle with no signs of forced entry.

"Responsible gun ownership starts with being accountable for a firearm at all times. Vehicles make terrible gun safes," the police department said in a news release. "Never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle. If you must store a firearm in a vehicle, ensure the vehicle and firearm are properly secured. Always lock your vehicle before leaving it unattended. Take valuable items inside, or conceal them if you must leave them in your vehicle."

