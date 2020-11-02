13 firearms stolen from Sturgis gun store

Thirteen firearms were stolen from a Sturgis gun store early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the police department.

Sturgis officers and state troopers responded to an alarm going off at Sturgis Guns around 2:30 a.m., the release says. Law enforcement saw that the front glass door was smashed in but didn't find anyone when they searched the store. They learned that about nine pistols and four AR-style rifles were missing.

The incident is being investigated by the police department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone who has information on the theft or saw suspicious activity around the time of the break-in should contact the Sturgis Police Department at 605-347-5070.

