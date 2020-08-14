14-year-old boy sought in connection to a shooting found, police say

Loyalty Morrison, a 14-year-old boy sought by law enforcement as a potential witness to a shooting, has been found.
The Rapid City Police Department wrote on Twitter Friday that Morrison "has been safely located and is no longer being sought by law enforcement in relation to the shooting that occurred on July 31."
Morrison had previously not been found during a seven-hour Special Response Team call out on Aug. 2 in Rapid City. The SRT commander had posted a video to Facebook that evening asking him to contact the police.
Police were searching for him after another teenager was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" after being shot on Hemlock Street.
Officers had found a handgun at the shooting and initially believed the gunshot may have been self-inflicted, spokesman Brendyn Medina said at the time.
Medina said he couldn’t share what the teenagers said happened at the shooting since they are minors but also because police won’t have the full story without hearing from Morrison.
Officers wanted to learn if Morrison was the shooter or a witness, whether anybody else witnessed the shooting, and whether it was self-inflicted or if someone purposefully or accidentally shot the teen.
Police and family members were still searching for him more than a week after the shooting. Officers have been stopping by homes Morrison was known to frequent and used social media to track his whereabouts.
Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, said Friday that he could not comment on any incidents involving a minor.
