14-year-old boy sought in connection to a shooting found, police say

Loyalty Morrison, a 14-year-old boy sought by law enforcement as a potential witness to a shooting, has been found.

The Rapid City Police Department wrote on Twitter Friday that Morrison "has been safely located and is no longer being sought by law enforcement in relation to the shooting that occurred on July 31."

Morrison had previously not been found during a seven-hour Special Response Team call out on Aug. 2 in Rapid City. The SRT commander had posted a video to Facebook that evening asking him to contact the police.

Police were searching for him after another teenager was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" after being shot on Hemlock Street.

Officers had found a handgun at the shooting and initially believed the gunshot may have been self-inflicted, spokesman Brendyn Medina said at the time.