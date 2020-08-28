14-year-old wanted in connection with shooting arrested, family says

But it won't share any details about how police found Morrison, how the arrest went and whether he had a gun on him.

“Morrison was safely located in Rapid City,” spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. “The public should understand that our ability to offer further details on this matter is significantly limited since it involves a juvenile.”

Medina said the victim is alive but that he couldn’t share anything else about their status.

Next steps

Looking Horse said Morrison was taken to the juvenile jail and is being held there for a probation violation and after being charged in connection with the shooting. She said he pleaded not guilty in juvenile court — which is not open to the public — on Thursday.

Mark Vargo, Pennington County state’s attorney, said he can’t comment on charges in the July 31 case since minors were involved.

Looking Horse said she spoke with her son on the phone and he said didn’t shoot anyone, that he is friends with the person who was shot. She said he shared that he was afraid to turn himself in after watching videos of the SRT call out and because he was afraid to go back to jail. Looking Horse also said her son shared that he never had a gun on him.