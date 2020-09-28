21 guns stolen from Rapid City business found, $10K reward for others, one suspect in custody

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-one of up to 40 firearms stolen last week from a Rapid City gun shop have been found and there is a $10,000 reward for information that helps law enforcement find the others.

Three suspects were caught on a surveillance camera breaking into First Stop Guns and stealing about 40 firearms early on Sept. 23, the Rapid City Police Department said last week.

Twenty-one of the weapons were recovered later that day, spokesman Brendyn Medina said Monday. He said it would compromise the investigation to share where they were found.

One minor has been taken into custody in relation to the burglary and investigators now believe 25 to 40 weapons were stolen, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a Monday news release.

Medina said the the initial estimate was based off police looking at the surveillance footage.

“First Stop is still working on getting us a total of how many guns were taken,” Medina said about why law enforcement still doesn’t know how many weapons were stolen.