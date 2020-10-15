 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24 neglected dogs rescued in Lawrence County, sheriff's office says
alert top story

24 neglected dogs rescued in Lawrence County, sheriff's office says

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

Law enforcement rescued 24 neglected dogs north of Whitewood on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to a complaint of animal neglect and found multiple dogs that appeared to be neglected, the release says. They received a warrant to search the property, which is when law enforcement seized 24 dogs and found some had already died. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Western Hills Humane Society — a no-kill shelter based in Spearfish — helped asses the animals and is now providing them with shelter and medical care. The shelter could not be reached since it's closed on Thursdays. 

The Whitewood, Sturgis and Deadwood police departments also helped with the case. 

The news release does not mention any arrest being made but says the investigation is ongoing. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News