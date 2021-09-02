$3,000 reward offered for information on missing Rapid City woman

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads law enforcement to the location of Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The reward funds have been authorized by the Community Reward Fund, the release states.

Fast Eagle, 30, was reported missing by her family on May 13 and was last seen by law enforcement on May 3. She is described as a Native American female standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

"While working the investigation, detectives have developed information that Fast Eagle was last seen with 51-year-old Verdell Brown Bull of Kyle," the release states. "They were both last seen on May 3 in Rapid City in the area of Memorial Park. Brown Bull has since been reported as a missing person to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety."

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

