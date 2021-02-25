46 charged in ‘large-scale’ South Dakota meth trafficking network

Sixteen are from Rapid City, six from Box Elder, two from Hot Springs, one from Spearfish, one from Black Hawk, one from Sioux Falls and one is from Huron. Others are from Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina and California. Two defendants are from Mazatlan, Mexico, and one is from Tijuana.

All of those 36 cases are being handled by Kathryn Rich, a federal prosecutor based in Rapid City. A 37th federal defendant was prosecuted in Kansas.

All but three of the federal defendants have been arrested. Five have pleaded guilty and two have been sentenced, each to more than 12 years in prison.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has charged nine people but the news release did not say where they are from. Those cases are being prosecuted by Trevor Thielen, an assistant attorney general based in Rapid City.

OCDETF is “a prosecutor-led, multi-agency approach to combat transnational organized crime” and reduce drug availability in the U.S. by by dismantling “drug traffickers, money launderers and transnational criminal organizations,” the news release says. ​

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

