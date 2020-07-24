62-year-old recalls fighting with man who was trying to steal his pickup

Tucker said he put his arm between the driver’s door as the man tried to close it. He was able to pry it open and put the man in a headlock.

“Let’s go for a ride,” Tucker said the man told him. “OK, let’s go for a ride,” Tucker responded.

Tucker said they began to travel at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. He said he kept the headlock position but wasn’t able to get his legs in the truck so they were being dragged. That’s when one of his toenails was torn off.

He said he was eventually able to get his feet inside the pickup and throw the man out. They both tumbled out, which is when Tucker received his black eye and road rash covering the left side of his body.

Tucker said his pickup kept moving and went over a curb before mowing down a mail box and crashing into a nearby house.

Tucker said the man got back into the red pickup and drove west. He later heard sirens and gunshots.

Robertson had driven across a golf course and then drove toward an officer, police say. The officer fired at Robertson multiple times but didn’t hit him. Robertson was arrested on the 2000 block of 4th Avenue after fleeing on foot.