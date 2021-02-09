68-year-old man arrested in Rapid City arson spree

Rapid City police say a 68-year-old man is responsible for a months-long arson spree that destroyed an artist’s studio, garage, vehicle and other property in the West Boulevard area.
“He’s setting fires in neighborhoods, peoples' lives are at risk," said Captain James Johns.
Raymond Andrzejewski of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with one count of first-degree arson and three counts of second-degree arson, according to a news release from the police department.
The Rapid City police and fire departments spent hundreds of hours investigating the fires and interviewed Andrzejewski on Monday, the release says. Based on the interview, police believe he is responsible for the following fires:
- A Dec. 6 fire that destroyed a garage, car and outdoor gear at a home on the 1000 block of West Boulevard;
- A Dec. 6 fire that destroyed an artist’s studio and motorcycle at a home on the 1000 block of South Street;
- A Dec. 31 fire inside the entryway of the West Park Apartments at 1018 11th Street;
- A Jan. 23 garage fire in the alley behind the nursing school on 1000 block of 12th Street.
There were two other suspicious fires on Dec. 5 and 6 at homes and business between Mount Rushmore and 11th Street. Before that there was a dumpster fire behind West Park Apartments and a dumpster/workshop fire at the building, property manager Echoe Johnson previously told the Journal.
Two more suspicious dumpster fires occurred along Mount Rushmore Road on Jan. 25 but didn’t seem to be like the other arson cases, police said at the time.
It's possible that some of the other fires could have been accidental or set by someone else, Johns said.
However “at this time we’re linking (Andrzejewski) to the multiple fires and we’re convinced he’s responsible for the ones” he’s charged with, John said. More charges are expected, the release says.
Johns declined to share what specific evidence points to Andrzejewski but said the “really exhaustive police work” included interviews, surveillance, physical evidence found at the crime scenes and video footage.
“Obviously, when we’re dealing with people who set fires there's all sorts of psychological conditions and motives” that might influence people, Johns said.
He said police aren’t 100% sure on Andrzejewski’s alleged motive but think he may have been impacted by a mental health conditions and have ruled out any insurance scheme.
Andrzejewski has no criminal history in South Dakota, according to online court records.
Johns said Andrzejewski is very familiar with the neighborhood where the fires were set but declined to say if he lives at the West Park Apartments, an 81-unit apartment for elderly and disabled renters.
"It will definitely put my residents at some ease knowing that someone had been arrested," said George Wakeman, CEO of the company that owns the apartment building. He also declined to say whether Andrzejewski lives in the building.
“We’re extremely thankful for the diligent cooperation that exists between the Rapid City Fire Department and our counterparts at the Rapid City Police Department,” Fire Chief Jason Culberson said in the news release. “It’s our hope that the residents of this affected area can get back to a sense of normalcy with the news of this individual’s arrest.”
“It is a tremendous relief to be able to identify this individual and hold them accountable for their dangerous decisions that put the lives of the community at risk,” said Police Chief Don Hedrick.
Four local groups offered $3,500 to anyone who helped police identify the suspect but police spokesman Brendyn Medina said the money will not be awarded to anyone.
"The results of this investigation are the result of solid and diligent detective work," he said. "We do however appreciate the various community organizations that banded together so a reward could be offered."
Andrzejewski is scheduled to appear at the Pennington County Court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
