68-year-old man arrested in Rapid City arson spree

He said police aren’t 100% sure on Andrzejewski’s alleged motive but think he may have been impacted by a mental health conditions and have ruled out any insurance scheme.

Andrzejewski has no criminal history in South Dakota, according to online court records.

Johns said Andrzejewski is very familiar with the neighborhood where the fires were set but declined to say if he lives at the West Park Apartments, an 81-unit apartment for elderly and disabled renters.

"It will definitely put my residents at some ease knowing that someone had been arrested," said George Wakeman, CEO of the company that owns the apartment building. He also declined to say whether Andrzejewski lives in the building.

“We’re extremely thankful for the diligent cooperation that exists between the Rapid City Fire Department and our counterparts at the Rapid City Police Department,” Fire Chief Jason Culberson said in the news release. “It’s our hope that the residents of this affected area can get back to a sense of normalcy with the news of this individual’s arrest.”

“It is a tremendous relief to be able to identify this individual and hold them accountable for their dangerous decisions that put the lives of the community at risk,” said Police Chief Don Hedrick.