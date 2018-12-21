The former Rapid City priest accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl was returned to jail less than three hours after being released Thursday afternoon, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
John Praveen, 38, was released from jail at 3:18 p.m. Thursday after a woman posted his recently lowered $10,000 bond. After being fitted with an ankle monitor, he was brought to the house he planned to stay at on Nemo Road.
But Praveen was returned to the jail at 5:47 p.m. because there was not adequate cellular service for the ankle monitor at the home. He is being held with no bond.
Praveen was charged Oct. 2 and accused of sexually touching the girl above the clothes during two separate incidents. Before his duties were suspended, he had worked at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City since June. Before that, he served at churches in Eagle Butte. Praveen joined the diocese for a 10-year assignment in December 2017 after serving in India, where he was born.
Judge Robert Mandel agreed to lower Praveen's $100,000 cash-only bond to a $10,000 one during a motions hearing at the state courthouse on Wednesday.