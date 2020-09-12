Addressing drug use key to combating recent homicide spike, experts and community members say

This year is the highest number of Rapid City homicides since 2012 beating out the nine recorded in 2015, according to data from the police department. This year's spike is not part of an upward trend in killings, which have fluctuated between two and 10 between 2012 and 2020.

Eight of this year’s 10 homicides have a connection to drug use or distribution said Captain John Olson, who oversees criminal investigations at the police department. The victim and suspect in each killing knew each other, but none of the homicides are connected, he said.

Olson said methamphetamine is the drug that's most often linked to violence in Rapid City but sometimes heroin and cocaine are involved.

“Bringing firearms into situations involving these drugs is a recipe for violence and victimization,” he said.

Olson said it’s hard for law enforcement to directly prevent a shooting or assault since they usually happen behind closed doors and police are only called after the violence occurs.