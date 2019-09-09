After fleeing Sunday from Rapid City police, a Colorado man evaded Highway Patrol troopers until he crashed into a Fall River County sheriff's deputy's vehicle near Oelrichs, according to officials.
The pursuit began at Fifth and Saint Patrick's streets when a Rapid City officer stopped a man for not having a front license plate, Lt. Mark Eisenbraun said Monday.
Highway Patrol became involved once the man — later identified as 33-year-old Kevin Nagl of Pueblo — was at mile marker 33 of Highway 79, about 8 miles northeast of Hot Springs, said spokesman Tony Mangan. Nagl continued onto Highway 18 toward Oelrichs before turning east on the highway, the Fall River County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
A deputy tried to deploy spike strips to puncture Nagl's tires and he lost control of his vehicle, traveling "straight towards the deputy and his patrol car," the post says. The deputy jumped into a ditch to avoid being hit and Nagl's car totaled the deputy's vehicle, which cost $35,000 without the equipment, said Fall River County Sheriff Robert Evans.
Nagl's car caught fire and he was rescued by deputies and a trooper, the Facebook post says. Nagl was life-flighted to the Rapid City hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said. He said Nagl was later released and jailed in Fall River County, and charges from the Highway Patrol are pending. Evans did not know what Nagl was charged with in his county.
The Oelrichs Fire Department and Oelrichs and Hot Springs ambulance services were also involved, the Facebook post says.
"Great cooperation between all departments make this county a safer place!" the post says.