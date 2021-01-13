After four months, still no decision on whether Attorney General Ravnsborg will be charged in fatal crash

Four months after Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed a pedestrian with his car, a prosecutor has yet to make a charging decision or have any communication with the media and public about the status of the case.

The fact that the decision is taking more than a third of a year has upset the family of victim Joe Boever and Gov. Kristi Noem.

"I share South Dakotans' frustration about the amount of time this has taken. To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim's family,” Noem told the Argus Leader last month.

“Obviously, given that the days have continued to tick by, her frustration has not decreased,” spokesman Ian Fury said Wednesday.

“I’m just appalled at the whole thing,” said Nick Nemec, Boever’s cousin. “It does seem like justice delayed is justice denied for everyone, for the family of the victim and for the alleged perpetrator because he’s left hanging out there.”

Nemec says he feels the investigation and charging decision would have proceeded differently if the driver was an average citizen.