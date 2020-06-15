AG Office: Rapid City police shooting justified, incident began with drug surveillance

The Attorney General said Monday that a Rapid City police officer was justified when he fatally shot a man who fired a stolen handgun at him last month. A report from his office also says the incident stemmed from a drug surveillance operation and that the man and officer fired at nearly the same time.
The six-page report does not mention the officer’s name but the Rapid City Police Department identified him as Kraig McInally.
McInally fired five rounds towards Anthony Angel during a May 13 traffic stop and one bullet grazed his right leg while the other hit him in the head. Angel fired twice, hitting the windshield of a patrol vehicle and the ground in front of the officers.
“It appeared that both the RCPD officer and Angel fired simultaneously,” the report says.
Angel, a 30-year-old from Rapid City, died the next day at the hospital.
“Thanks to the quick actions of Officer Kraig McInally, the deadly threat to himself, his fellow officers and passing motorists was was quickly mitigated,” the Rapid City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “While any loss of life in our community is a tragedy, we're thankful the suspect's life-threatening actions did not result in further harm to the community.”
The investigation, conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation, involved searching Angel, drug testing Angel and McInally, examining the crime scene, analyzing the weapons, and reviewing body-worn and patrol car video. It also involved interviewing McInally two days after the shooting and three witnesses at undisclosed times.
Surveillance, traffic stop
McInally told DCI that he and his partner received information from their sergeant on May 13 that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on Pecan Lane. He and his partner parked across the street to surveil the home and saw someone exit the house before entering the backseat of a white sedan.
He said he began following the car and pulled it over near the intersection of East Highway 44 and East St. Patrick Street because it was missing a headlight. The traffic stopped occurred around 6:14 p.m., the report says.
McInally said there was a woman driving the car, a man in the front passenger seat and a man — later identified as Angel — in the back seat.
The woman told DCI that she, her boyfriend and Angel — who was a friend of a friend — had left the Pecan Lane home to buy cigarettes. She said she was stopped soon after leaving a convenience store, not right after they left the home.
McInally said the woman and man in the front seats identified themselves but Angel gave names that didn’t come back on file when he ran through dispatch. He said he and his partner asked Angel to exit the car so they could better hear him and obtain his identity.
McInally said he opened the door for Angel, who seemed cooperative at first since he began walking to the patrol vehicle with his hands up.
The shooting
McInally then asked Angel if he had any weapons on him and that he would like to pat him down, according to the report’s description of video recordings. Angel immediately became defensive, stepped back and told McInally to hold on.
The officer explained that he wanted to pat Angel down so they could get in the patrol car and away from the rain, the report says the video shows. Angel responded that police have treated him badly in the past and McInally said he doesn’t operate that way.
McInally told DCI that Angel was very excitable and he was trying to keep him calm.
Angel continued to back up as the officers continued to speak with him, the report says the video shows. McInally took a step towards Angel who backed up into a ditch. Angel provided a social security number but it did not come back on file when McInally ran it through dispatch.
Angel then told the officers to back up from him but McInally’s partner walked towards him and Angel continued backing away and reached into the right side of his waistband. McInally drew his weapon and told Angel to put his hands up.
“Both Angel and the RCPD Officer fired their handguns," the report says.
McInally told DCI that he was several yards away from Angel as he began digging in his waistband for a black object. He said he pulled out his duty weapon and another officer who had arrived on scene yelled at Angel to stop digging in his waistband.
McInally said he told Angel to put his hands up but Angel pulled out a black pistol and as it came out, it was pointed in his direction. He said that’s when he fired, he thinks three or four times.
The officer said he wasn’t sure if he or Angel fired first, but he shot because he was afraid Angel would shoot the other officers.
Angel fell to the ground and McInally radioed dispatch to say shots were fired, the report says the video shows. One officer handcuffed Angel as the other called for medics. McInally told DCI that his partner gave Angel first aid until the medics arrived.
Witnesses, other evidence
The driver told DCI she didn't know Angel was carrying a gun and she didn’t see the shooting or anything that happened once he got out of the car. The woman said she held her head down because she was tried from working all day. She said her boyfriend later jumped on top of her and told her not to look as she heard noises that sounded like firecrackers.
The man told DCI he thought Angel was going to run once he left the car due to his defensive posture. He said he saw Angel pull out the gun from his waistband but he wasn’t sure who fired first.
A witness traveling westbound on Highway 44 said Angel didn’t seem to be standing close to the officers. She said she saw him pull a gun from his waistband and then fire at the officer.
Law enforcement searched Angel and found a loaded syringe, snort tube, other drug paraphernalia and unspent round, the report says. DCI agents found the handgun he used, which had been reported stolen from vehicle in Rapid City on April 14.
Agents found two shell casings from Angel’s gun and five from McInally’s. McInally tested negative for any drugs while Angel had meth and marijuana in his system.
Other local officers continued the investigation at Pecan Lane by serving a search warrant which found drugs and paraphernalia inside the home.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.