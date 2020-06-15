AG Office: Rapid City police shooting justified, incident began with drug surveillance

Angel continued to back up as the officers continued to speak with him, the report says the video shows. McInally took a step towards Angel who backed up into a ditch. Angel provided a social security number but it did not come back on file when McInally ran it through dispatch.

Angel then told the officers to back up from him but McInally’s partner walked towards him and Angel continued backing away and reached into the right side of his waistband. McInally drew his weapon and told Angel to put his hands up.

“Both Angel and the RCPD Officer fired their handguns," the report says.

McInally told DCI that he was several yards away from Angel as he began digging in his waistband for a black object. He said he pulled out his duty weapon and another officer who had arrived on scene yelled at Angel to stop digging in his waistband.

McInally said he told Angel to put his hands up but Angel pulled out a black pistol and as it came out, it was pointed in his direction. He said that’s when he fired, he thinks three or four times.

The officer said he wasn’t sure if he or Angel fired first, but he shot because he was afraid Angel would shoot the other officers.