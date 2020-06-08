AG: Whitewood police officer who shot man with knife cleared after body cam falls off

The report

What follows is from the five-page report:

The officer responded to Sonset Station at 1322 Laurel Street around 11:15 a.m. on April 10 for a report of a man acting “erratically.”

The officer told investigators that Kroetch was “acting strange” inside the convenience store by pacing, shaking while attempting to buy something, speaking about someone who was following him, and swaying like he was on some kind of drug.

The officer asked Kroetch for his ID and the pair went outside so he could try to find the document in his car. But he wasn’t able to find his ID and the officer found a knife while patting him down. He then “miserably” failed a field sobriety test.

The officer said they tried to handcuff Kroetch but he pulled away, tried to grab them, and ran toward the gas pumps. The officer radioed for backup and their body camera fell to the ground. The officer said they pulled out their stun gun and warned Kroetch multiple times that they would hit him if he didn’t stop.

Kroetch didn’t stop and the officer hit him in the upper back. The officer got on top of Kroetch to try to detain him but he was able to pull off the probes and flip the officer over his back.