AG: Whitewood police officer who shot man with knife cleared after body cam falls off

The Attorney General cleared an unnamed Whitewood police officer whose body camera fell off before hitting a man in the back with a stun gun and then shooting him in the leg when the man was armed with a knife, according to a summary of the April 10 incident.
The officer’s body camera fell off during the confrontation at a convenience store and no video captured how the man allegedly threatened the officer with his knife, according to the report from the Division of Criminal Investigation and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. But audio from the camera captured the officer warning they would shoot the man if he put his keys in the car — and then firing once the car starts. The report does not say how the officer's camera fell off.
The man is named as Jaris Kroetch, a 41-year-old from Rapid City, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from being shot in the thigh.
But the name and gender of the officer from Whitewood, a town of about 900 people northwest of Sturgis, is not mentioned because Marsy’s Law — a victims’ rights amendment to the South Dakota Constitution — allows police officers who use force to shield their names from the public if they believe they were first victimized.
The report uses different language to describe what Kroetch allegedly did with his 3.5-inch folding knife. The synopsis says the officer shot the man after he “grabbed a knife” but doesn’t mention him using the weapon in any way. But the officer said the man “made a thrusting motion with the knife." The only time the report mentions a distance between Kroetch and the officer is when a witness said the officer was “nearby” the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Kroetch was sitting.
Witnesses largely backed up the officer’s narrative but none of them said they saw what Kroetch did with the knife. One said she saw the knife fall out of his hand as the officer pulled him out of the vehicle after shooting him.
“The officer said that he/she felt that Kroetch was coming toward him/her with the knife,” the report says. The officer “feared for his/her life and the life of other people in the area.”
The investigation involved interviewing the officer on April 11, interviewing witnesses, examining the crime scene, conducting toxicology reports, and reviewing audio and video footage from the patrol car, body-worn camera and nearby businesses.
Kroetch, who had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system, was charged April 17 with resisting arrest but the Lawrence County State’s Attorney said more charges may be added once the DCI report comes out.
The report
What follows is from the five-page report:
The officer responded to Sonset Station at 1322 Laurel Street around 11:15 a.m. on April 10 for a report of a man acting “erratically.”
The officer told investigators that Kroetch was “acting strange” inside the convenience store by pacing, shaking while attempting to buy something, speaking about someone who was following him, and swaying like he was on some kind of drug.
The officer asked Kroetch for his ID and the pair went outside so he could try to find the document in his car. But he wasn’t able to find his ID and the officer found a knife while patting him down. He then “miserably” failed a field sobriety test.
The officer said they tried to handcuff Kroetch but he pulled away, tried to grab them, and ran toward the gas pumps. The officer radioed for backup and their body camera fell to the ground. The officer said they pulled out their stun gun and warned Kroetch multiple times that they would hit him if he didn’t stop.
Kroetch didn’t stop and the officer hit him in the upper back. The officer got on top of Kroetch to try to detain him but he was able to pull off the probes and flip the officer over his back.
The sobriety test and stun gun narrative matches what an eye witness told the Journal in April. The report does not say if the Whitewood Police Department allows officers to use stun guns on people who aren’t cooperating but haven't been violent.
The officer said Kroetch then removed the windshield washer fluid containers near the gas pumps and began throwing the liquid all over the pumps. One eye witness shared a similar story with the Journal and investigators but said Kroetch was waving the windshield squeegees around, not throwing the liquid.
The officer said Kroetch began running toward a convenience store across the street and they were afraid he would hurt someone there so they pulled out their gun and told Kroetch to get on the ground multiple times.
Kroetch didn’t listen and instead walked to his car, got into the driver’s seat and “grabbed a knife,” the synopsis says. The officer said Kroetch “made a thrusting motion with the knife.”
Audio from the officer’s body camera captured the officer telling Kroetch to get on the ground multiple times and saying they would shoot him if he started the vehicle. A gunshot is heard just as the vehicle turns on.
The officer hit Kroetch in the right thigh. Kroetch’s knife fell to the ground as the officer pulled him out of the vehicle to provide first aid until medics arrived.
Investigators found the officer’s shell casing inside Kroetch’s vehicle and Kroetch’s knife — a camouflaged folding knife with a 3.5-inch open blade — on the ground. They also found drug paraphernalia, a stun gun and multiple knives in his car.
