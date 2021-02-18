Air Force jury finds airman guilty of murdering infant son

A Rapid City airman was found guilty Thursday of murdering his infant son after a four-day trial at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

James Cunningham, 26, was convicted early Thursday afternoon by a jury of eight male airmen who began deliberating Wednesday morning. He was found guilty of murdering his six-month-old son Zachariah on March 3, 2020.

Only three-fourths of the jury had to agree he committed murder by acting in a way that is “inherently dangerous to another” while knowing his actions would result in death or great bodily harm. This contrasts to the unanimous verdicts required in civilian courts.

The Air Force does not disclose the tally of jury votes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cunningham will now have the choice to ask the military judge or jury to decide his sentence, which is a maximum of life in prison without parole. If he chooses the latter option, three-fourths of the jury must agree on the sentence. Cunningham would serve time in a federal military prison.