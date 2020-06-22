Air Force prosecutor: Airman accused of murder admitted to hitting son after becoming angry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An airman accused of murdering his infant son admitted during a 3.5-hour-long interview with Rapid City police officers to knowing it was wrong to hit the child after becoming angry, a prosecutor with the Ellsworth Air Force Base said Monday. The airman also allegedly said he was surprised that it didn't seem to cause more damage when he struck the child.

There is “no lawful reason for a grown man to hit a five-month-old,” Capt. Anna Sturges of the base’s legal office said during an Article 32 preliminary and probable cause hearing at the base.

James Cunningham, 26, is charged with murdering his son under the Uniform Code of Military Justice after the baby died after he allegedly hit him in the head at their Rapid City home in March.

Cunningham, dressed in green military fatigues, appeared calm during the 45-minute hearing but looked down at the desk as Sturges went over the details of his confession.

A judge advocate will decide at a later date whether there is probable cause to refer the case to a court martial, or the formal trial phase.