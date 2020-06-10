Airman accused of murdering infant son has case transferred to Air Force

Roetzel said her office consented to the transfer because her office is already crunched for time due to coronavirus-related furloughs. She also said military court is comparable to civilian court, while military prisons are tougher than South Dakota ones.

The Air Force works “towards maximizing jurisdiction over our airmen,” Lt. Joshua Sinclair, an Ellsworth spokesman, said when asked why the Air Force wanted to handle the case. “The military justice system is designed to promote justice and to maintain good order and discipline in our service.”

Cunningham is charged with murder under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for engaging in an act that is “inherently dangerous to another” and shows a “wanton disregard of human life,” Sinclair said.

He said the maximum punishment is life in prison without parole, a dishonorable discharge, reduction to the lowest enlisted grade and forfeiture of all pay. Cunningham would have faced a mandatory punishment of life without parole under South Dakota law.

The airman was transferred from the Pennington County Jail to Ellsworth and if convicted would be sent to a military prison, Sinclair said.