Airman detains suspect after forming patrol in response to Rapid City burglary spree

The couple was gone again on Jan. 4 when the neighbor texted them around 7 a.m. to say a window was broken and a light was on.

“They stole all of my electronics accept for one TV, and they literally walked out my front door” with the items,” Wentz said.

She said the burglars made off with two TVs, two sound bars, a computer, ring and an electric drill.

Patrols

After the second burglary at his girlfriend's house, Wheeler took time off work and recruited fellow Airmen to patrol the area.

"Talking to the neighbors and just my experience as a military police office, I knew I could help out the cops,” Wheeler said, adding that it got personal once his girlfriend was targeted. “It was a problem that needed to be taken care of. No one could really sleep, everyone was on edge" in the neighborhood.

Wheeler, who is the kennel master at the base, and his group walked around the neighborhood during the day to ask others if they’ve seen anything suspicious and patrolled in cars at night looking for suspects.

Two of Wheeler’s friends stayed inside Wentz’s bedroom on Jan. 5 in case the burglars hit her house again.