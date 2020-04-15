Alerting public of missing people decided on case-by-case basis, police say

“They were used to her taking off” and waited several days before contacting police, Olson said. He said the family became concerned when Ader never called, something she would usually do while traveling.

Olson said that detectives also searched Ader’s home and found that nothing was out of place, the door was locked and her purse was gone.

“That tells me that she likely left on her own accord” and there was no break-in, Olson said.

Now that Ader is identified, police are working with labs across the country that will use forensic science in the hopes of finding the cause and manner of death.

“Once that is all done she will be released back to the family,” Olson said.

Case by case

Olson said there are four general categories of missing people — two for adults and two for children.

There’s Amber Alert cases, when there’s evidence that a child was abducted. Juvenile runaways are when a child runs away from home or fails to return home from school.

“A lot of children run away,” we have hundreds of cases a year, Olson said.