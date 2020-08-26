Allen woman, 18, accused of fatally stabbing 44-year-old man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old Allen woman is accused of working with a minor to fatally stab a 44-year-old man in Manderson in July.

Jonnie Fineran was indicted at the federal court in Rapid City last week on a charge of first-degree murder. She’s pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Fineran will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Fineran is accused of stabbing Thomas “Tommy” Sitting Bear in a pre-meditated murder on July 24, according to her indictment. She’s also accused of aiding and abetting another person in committing the offense.

The other individual is a minor, according to Fineran’s Aug. 4 criminal complaint.

Minors’ cases are sealed so it’s unclear if the minor has been charged, and if so, with what crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it can’t comment on whether the minor is also charged with a crime and what her alleged role was.

The affidavit in support of Fineran’s charge is also sealed after Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann said making it public could compromise the investigation while revealing information about the minor. The circumstances of the alleged murder — such as the motive and whether Fineran and the minor knew Sitting Bear — are therefore unknown.