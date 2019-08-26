{{featured_button_text}}
An AR-15 style rifle, two pistols and about 600 rounds of ammunition were recently stolen from two unlocked vehicles in Rapid City. 

"The public is advised to NEVER leave a firearm in an unsecured vehicle," the Rapid City Police Department wrote in a news release, noting that two other handguns and a rifle were taken from unlocked vehicles earlier this month. 

The most recent incident was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Saint Andrew Street. Someone reported that their vehicle had been burglarized and police discovered it was left unlocked and a loaded pistol was stolen from the center console. 

At 8:10 a.m last Friday, there was a report of a vehicle burglary on the 2100 block of Maywood Drive. The pickup owner said he left his truck unlocked and that his AR-15 style rifle, a pistol and around 600 rounds of ammo were stolen. 

Both thefts remain under investigation. 

