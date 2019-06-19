An Arizona man stole multiple identities and broke into several vehicles over a multi-day crime spree, according to Rapid City police.
Christopher Berry, a 42-year-old from Phoenix, is facing 28 offenses, 24 of which are felonies. Berry is charged with 16 counts of identity theft, four counts of aggravated criminal entry of a vehicle, four counts of petty theft, three counts of grand theft by deception, and one count of possessing burglary tools.
You have free articles remaining.
The crime spree began June 15, according to the news release. A woman from the 600 block of 12th Street called police around 5:10 p.m. to say that someone smashed her car window and stole several items. Several more vehicle burglaries were reported over the next few days and the suspect began using credit cards he stole from the vehicles.
Detectives examined surveillance videos where the stolen cards were being used and identified Berry as the suspect, the release says. He was spotted and arrested June 18 while attempting to make a purchase at the Rushmore Mall, and police found a "plethora of items" in his car linking him to various identity theft and vehicle burglary crimes.