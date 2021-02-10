Arson suspect admitted to setting fires, affidavit says

Officers interviewed Andrzejewski before Monday, but "he did not provide any information we could use to substantiate an arrest," Captain James Johns told the Journal. They continued to "maintain a strong surveillance presence in the area in an effort to generate further actionable information in the investigation."

Andrzejewski made his initial appearance at the Pennington County Courthouse via a video feed from the jail on Wednesday morning.

Andrzejewski, who uses a cane, slowly walked up to the podium where he told Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus, he “somewhat” understands his charges and understands his legal rights to the “best of my knowledge.”

A prosecutor requested a $30,000 cash-only bond, saying Andrzejewski exhibited an “escalating pattern of behavior” by moving from fires in unoccupied to occupied buildings. He’s an “extreme danger to the public.”

A defense lawyer noted that Andrzejewski has the lowest score possible on an algorithm that helps judges set bond based on the defendant’s criminal history and flight risk. He said Andrzejewski is disabled and has multiple medical conditions.

The defense lawyer did not ask for a specific bond or suggest any alternatives to address Andrzejewski's health issues such as house arrest with an ankle monitor.