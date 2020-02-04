Attempted murder trial delayed 4 months after state says they have 100+ witnesses

If convicted, De Leon faces up to 25 years in prison on each of the three counts. He's also charged with meth possession and providing a false identity.

Winter previously asked Davis to suppress all evidence gathered and observed after Whittle made contact with his client, according to his motion to suppress. He said Whittle had no reason to approach De Leon, order him out of the van and try to open the van's door since there was no "reasonable suspicion that criminal activity was afoot."

Whittle saw that De Leon was "extremely nervous" and hesitant to provide his name so he asked De Leon to exit the van, Vargo wrote in his response. De Leon eventually agreed and began opening the door but then closed it and tried to start the vehicle. That's when Whittle tried to remove De Leon himself before De Leon pointed the revolver at him, Vargo wrote.

He said Whittle was justified in approaching and giving orders to De Leon, but even if it wasn't justified, De Leon firing at Whittle was a new criminal act and shouldn't be suppressed. Davis rejected the motion to suppress but didn't explain why, his court order shows.

Whittle, firearm and fingerprint experts, and several adult and child witnesses are planning to testify on behalf of the state, court records show.