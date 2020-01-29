Attorney general: Rapid City police officer justified in shooting apartment gunman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once in the stairway, Mastin told investigators he and the other offices could hear gunfire heading toward them and saw the barrel of a wooden rifle pivoting back and forth, like it was sweeping for a person as the gunman was coming around the corner, the report says.

Alden pointed the rifle directly at him, Mastin said. Mastin said he shot Alden because he feared that Alden would shoot and kill him, and he was concerned for the safety of other officers and apartment residents.

Mastin said he couldn't remember how many times he fired, the report says, but the investigation found he fired seven times and hit Alden four times.

Toxicology results show that Alden had a marijuana metabolite in his system and a blood alcohol content of .242 (A BAC of .08 or counts as a DUI), the report says. Alden, a Marine Corps veteran who's family said was struggling with alcoholism and untreated mental health issues, had no prior criminal history.

Thomas Trout, an 81-year-old man who lived on the first floor, died from health issues that were exacerbated by the stress of the shooting and evacuation, according to his wife and the police department.