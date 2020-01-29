Attorney general: Rapid City police officer justified in shooting apartment gunman

The Rapid City police officer was justified in fatally shooting the gunman who killed a civilian and fired at him and other officers multiple times in an apartment last month, the state's attorney general announced Wednesday.
"A reasonable officer present at the scene utilized deadly force in a situation that was tense, uncertain, and building," the Attorney General's Office wrote in a five-page report about the shooting.
The report describes the shooting scene, interviews with officers and witnesses, body camera footage, medical reports and forensic testing. It refers to the officer as "RCPD Officer #1" but the police department previously identified him as Garrett Mastin, a three-year veteran.
Patrick Alden, the 29-year-old gunman, began shooting around 5 p.m. Dec. 29 on the second floor of 851 East Minnesota Street, a building at the Southern Cross Apartments, the report says. He used two guns — a Glock 9mm handgun and a U.S. Rifle Springfield Armory .30 caliber M1 rifle, which is an "older, military-style rifle" with wooden parts.
Alden fatally shot apartment resident David Iron Horse, 64, multiple times, the report says. He had also been firing inside his apartment, outside at officers as they arrived on the scene, and toward Mastin and other officers when they confronted him in a stairway.
Once in the stairway, Mastin told investigators he and the other offices could hear gunfire heading toward them and saw the barrel of a wooden rifle pivoting back and forth, like it was sweeping for a person as the gunman was coming around the corner, the report says.
Alden pointed the rifle directly at him, Mastin said. Mastin said he shot Alden because he feared that Alden would shoot and kill him, and he was concerned for the safety of other officers and apartment residents.
Mastin said he couldn't remember how many times he fired, the report says, but the investigation found he fired seven times and hit Alden four times.
Toxicology results show that Alden had a marijuana metabolite in his system and a blood alcohol content of .242 (A BAC of .08 or counts as a DUI), the report says. Alden, a Marine Corps veteran who's family said was struggling with alcoholism and untreated mental health issues, had no prior criminal history.
Thomas Trout, an 81-year-old man who lived on the first floor, died from health issues that were exacerbated by the stress of the shooting and evacuation, according to his wife and the police department.
This story will be updated with more details.