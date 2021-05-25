Attorney General Ravnsborg scheduled for two-day trial in August for fatal crash

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is scheduled for a two-day trial in August, nearly a year after he hit and killed Joe Boever with his car.

Ravnsborg — who is charged with three driving-related misdemeanors but no felonies or homicide charges — is scheduled for trial on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Hughes County Court in Pierre, according to online court records. He has a motions hearing before Judge John Brown on July 27.

The attorney general is charged with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to the crash. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the accident.

All charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.

Ravnsborg is being prosecuted by Emily Sovell, the Hyde Count deputy state's attorney, and Beadle County State's Attorney Michael Moore. His defense lawyer is Tim Rensch of Rapid City.