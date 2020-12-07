Attorney General’s Office asks judge to dismiss lawsuit challenging marijuana amendment

The Office of the Attorney General has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit challenging the recreational marijuana amendment, saying it was improperly filed as an election contest.

“The purpose of an election contest is to challenge the election process itself and to determine if irregularities in the process were so significant that they prevented a ‘free and fair expression of the will of the voters on the merits,’” Assistant Attorney General Grant Flynn wrote in his response.

The lawsuit should be dismissed since the Pennington County Sheriff and Highway Patrol Superintendent “have alleged no irregularities in the election process nor any conduct that suppressed the will of the voters,” he wrote.

Sheriff Kevin Thom and Superintendent Rick Miller filed their lawsuit in Hughes County last month. It asks a judge to void Amendment A, which legalizes recreational marijuana and was approved by 54% of voters statewide and 59% in Pennington County.

