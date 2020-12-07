Attorney General’s Office asks judge to dismiss lawsuit challenging marijuana amendment

The Office of the Attorney General has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit challenging the recreational marijuana amendment, saying it was improperly filed as an election contest.
“The purpose of an election contest is to challenge the election process itself and to determine if irregularities in the process were so significant that they prevented a ‘free and fair expression of the will of the voters on the merits,’” Assistant Attorney General Grant Flynn wrote in his response.
The lawsuit should be dismissed since the Pennington County Sheriff and Highway Patrol Superintendent “have alleged no irregularities in the election process nor any conduct that suppressed the will of the voters,” he wrote.
Sheriff Kevin Thom and Superintendent Rick Miller filed their lawsuit in Hughes County last month. It asks a judge to void Amendment A, which legalizes recreational marijuana and was approved by 54% of voters statewide and 59% in Pennington County.
Support Local Journalism
The lawsuit claims the amendment violates the South Dakota Constitution by not following the “one-subject rule” and because it’s actually a revision, not an amendment.
Amendment A does not includes a “multitude of different subjects,” Flynn wrote in his response.
Flynn agreed that Article 23 of the South Dakota Constitution distinguishes between revisions and amendments but rejected the argument that Amendment A is a revision. He also rejected the idea that the amendment creates a “fundamental alteration” to the structure of South Dakota’s government.
Four citizens being represented by South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, a ballot question political committee, have been granted permission to intervene in the case.
The group has not yet filed a response but made the same argument in a news release that Flynn made about the lawsuit not being an election contest.
It also argued that Amendment A is about one topic, cannabis, and follows the interpretation of the single-subject rule used by the Legislature. It called the revision vs. amendment issue a “manufactured distinction” that is “unsupported in the law and is utterly insufficient as a basis for overturning a constitutional amendment approved by voters."
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws must file its response soon but no court hearings have been set.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.