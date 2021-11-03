 Skip to main content
Belle Fourche man dies in I-90 crash east of Murdo

A Belle Fourche resident has been identified as the man who died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon east of Murdo.

Jerald Mosier, 74, died after he was thrown from his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, which was eastbound when it went off the highway and rolled in the south ditch, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 1:35 p.m. Saturday three miles east of Murdo on Interstate 90. Mosier was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

