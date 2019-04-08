A Belle Fourche woman accused of smashing dozens of school windows last fall is now accused of setting fire to her home the next day in order to collect insurance money.
Sally Fixter, 60, was indicted in February at the Belle Fourche courthouse on second-degree arson, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison, court records show. Fixter owns the property listed on her indictment, the Butte County Equalization Office confirmed.
There are no court records that detail how investigators decided that Fixter caused the fire, but the indictment says that a state fire marshal who investigates the cause of fires testified to the grand jury.
Fixter has a longstanding and escalating conflict with the city of Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche School District regarding her property, a police report says.
The fire broke out Aug. 10, 2018, just one day after Fixter allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to Belle Fourche High School, several vehicles and school property.
The most damage was done to the high school, where Fixter allegedly broke 57 windows requiring $21,825 in repairs, according to a police report. Police found broken windows and shards of glass inside and outside the building around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2018. The glass scattered onto floors, computers, tables, chairs and books in the school's weight and IT rooms, and a classroom.
Police matched a van seen in a surveillance video to one used by Fixter, and her ex-husband said she told him she "hates the school," the report says. Searches of Fixter's van and home found glass shards, a slingshot with metal balls, and a screw similar one found at the school.
Fixter was arrested that day and indicted Aug. 14 on a charges of intentionally causing $5,000-$100,000 worth of damage to the school and $2,500-$5,000 worth of damage to vehicles owned by the city of Belle Fourche, U.S. Post Office and Prairie Hills Transit. The first crime is publishable by up to 10 years in prison while the second carries a maximum five-year sentence.
In a separate Aug. 10 indictment, Fixter is charged with intentionally causing between $400-$1,000 worth of damage to public property, which can be punished by up to one year in jail.
A construction worker saw Fixter spread wood chips on the property where a new school building was being built across from her home, according to a police report. He said Fixter is "brazen" about interfering with the construction project while an officer said Fixter previously admitted to removing construction safety equipment from the street. A neighbor told an officer that Fixter had been "terrorizing the neighborhood" and swearing at the construction workers in front of a child.
Fixter has pleaded not guilty to the charges in her earlier indictments but has not yet entered pleas in the new arson case. She is scheduled for a status hearing at 1:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Belle Fourche courthouse.