A Belle Fourche woman was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $112,468 in restitution Wednesday after admitting to concealing income in order to continue receiving a variety of government benefits.
Cindy Lou Geib will have to turn herself in to begin her prison sentence on March 20, court records show.
She was sentenced after pleading guilty to Social Security Supplemental Security Income (SSI) fraud and theft of government property for obtaining SSI payments. She also pleaded guilty to making false statements in her applications for Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three theft of government property charges for obtaining SNAP, Medicaid and Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) benefits. Two counts of making false statements were also dismissed.
Geib admitted to failing to accurately report her and her husband's income, marriage and employment status between 2011 and 2017 and knowing that she would have been ineligible for government benefits if she had accurately reported her information, according to the factual basis document she signed.
The $112,468 in restitution represents the amount of government assistance Geib illegally received. Of that money, $47,625 is owed to the Social Security Administration for her SSI payments. The remainder is owed to the state of South Dakota: $47,311 for SNAP, $14,369 for Medicaid and $3,161 for LIEAP.