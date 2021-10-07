Black Cloud will not face same punishment for murder as adults

Ronald Black Cloud was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder on Wednesday, but the 17-year-old will be sentenced under a set of state rules that prohibit minors from being sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Black Cloud was 14 when he shot and killed Nathan Graham, 43, in Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A sentencing date for Black Cloud has not yet been set.

According to Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo, Black Cloud cannot be given a life sentence without parole due to a series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that indicated how minors charged as adults can be sentenced. South Dakota state law has changed to align with these rulings.

"It can't be effectively a life sentence," Vargo said, noting that he has not studied related cases to know legally what kind of sentence Black Cloud could face.

"I'm sure there's going to be argument," he added.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.