After lengthy testimony from lawyers and the presentation of threatening recordings Thursday, a New Underwood man was given the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a gun.
The sentencing came after Jesse Higgins, 38, pleaded guilty to the aggravated-assault charge after previously changing his plea three times. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped first-degree kidnapping and simple-assault charges.
Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle of the state court in Rapid City said three years of Higgins sentence would be suspended.
While Higgin's victim may not have been shot or beaten as in other aggravated-assault and domestic-abuse cases, "she believed she was going to die on multiple occasions," said Adam Shiffermiller, a Pennington County deputy state's attorney.
He said on April 22, 2018, the victim met with Higgins and a friend at a Rapid City bar. Leaving her cellphone behind, she then got into his car to speak with him but protested when he began to drive way. Higgins pulled her hair when she tried to escape. He then brought his ex-girlfriend to a remote area where he pointed a gun at her head while she was on her knees.
"She believed her life was over" at that point and is lucky to be alive, Shiffermiller said.
Higgins then took her to his house where he punched a stove and then rubbed her mouth, making it bleed. In the morning, the woman called another ex-boyfriend and told him to call the police before she used Higgins' car to drive to his house.
Shiffermiller said the incident needs to be understood in the context of the victim previously receiving "continuous harassment" from Higgins via threatening voicemails, texts and videos.
He played five recordings where Higgins uses sexist, anti-gay, victim-blaming and threatening language toward the victim, her friends and family, and says he's upset about her breaking up with him.
In a voicemail, he said "I will spend every last cent" to hunt you down, and that he was going to "kill" her. "I know where you're at" he said with a laugh in a video of him driving toward her other ex-boyfriend's home.
Higgins belittled his victim's career efforts, blamed her for putting him in a poor mental state, and said he knew where her parents and children live.
In jail calls, Shiffermiller said, Higgins initially tried to downplay his actions to his family but later admitted to more facts once he realized what police knew.
While Shiffermiller asked for the maximum sentence, Shiloh MacNally, one of Higgins' two lawyers, asked for a "minimal sentence."
MacNally said she agreed that her client's messages to his ex-girlfriend were "horrible" and "disgusting" but doesn't reflect other calls he made, where he would just sob and act emotional. "Frankly, he's immature, he has problems," she said.
She said she would have taken the case to trial if not for the recordings, and that a mock jury didn't believe the kidnapping story but half-believed an aggravated-assault charge was warranted.
MacNally asked why the victim didn't report his messages to the police. It's because "this was the nature of their relationship," she knew he wasn't a real danger.
She asked why Higgin's ex-girlfriend wasn't in court and didn't write a letter to the judge. It's because the events didn't unfold like the prosecution said they did, the defense lawyer said.
In a video recording of her interview with police, the victim does not appear upset and sometimes laughs, MacNally said. Her story "appears very made up" and has inconsistencies, she said.
MacNally said the victim's friends said she willingly went with Higgins, that she "boasted" about twice having sex with Higgins at his home, could have called 911 herself, and only left due to "buyer's remorse" once she saw texts with other women on Higgins' phone. She said the victim knew she would have to find a way to explain to her other ex-boyfriend why she stayed over with Higgins, and when she spoke with police, she asked for a restraining order but didn't want to press charges.
During the incident, Higgins had been in pain from a workplace injury and was not taking medication for PTSD and a bipolar disorder. She said both Higgins and his ex-girlfriend were meth users. Higgins is a homeowner, father and Air Force veteran, and was well behaved jail, MacNally said.
Higgins apologized to his victim and family, and said he said things he didn't mean and wishes he could take back. He said he wasn't on his medication and was feeling hurt and desperate.
Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle said she struggled with the suggestion that the reactions of Higgins' ex-girlfriend means she wasn't being honest about what happened. Victims often have surprising, "self-protective," reactions she said.
"I don't have any confidence" that Higgins could succeed in probation, she said. Wipf Pfeifle pointed to Higgins having a wide support network of friends and family and being in contact with a doctor and lawyers from his work injury, but never reaching out for help with his meth and mental health problems.
She said Higgins also chose to have guns in his home even though he knew it was illegal since he has a felony record. Higgins is currently facing three charges of possessing firearms as a prohibited person in federal court, records show. He allegedly owns seven guns and ammunition.
Speaking after the sentencing, State's Attorney Mark Vargo said it was "offensive" and "despicable" to suggest in 2019 that a victim not showing up to testify means that they aren't telling the truth.
Vargo said people's reactions to domestic violence "varies widely" and some victims may just want to move on with their lives. He said sometimes people have sex with their abusers if they feel they need to to be safe.
Victims don't need to react like characters in a "made-for-TV movie," he said.