A Black Hawk man agreed Thursday to plead guilty to a gun assault charge after changing his mind three times.
Jesse Higgins, 37, had originally pleaded not guilty in June to first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and simple assault after he was accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and holding a gun to her head.
He was set to go to trial on Oct. 15 in Rapid City. If found guilty, he could have been sentenced to up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge. But after reaching a last-minute deal, he pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge, which has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
A month later, however, he submitted a motion asking Judge Jane Wipf-Pfeifle to let him withdraw the plea.
Higgins "felt pressured to take the plea and didn't understand that he had a defense to his actions," Shiloh MacNally, his defense lawyer, wrote in the motion to withdraw.
MacNally wrote that her client was overwhelmed by new possible evidence discovered by the prosecution and felt he had to take a deal after learning he was facing federal charges.
This summer, a federal grand jury charged Higgins with three counts of possessing firearms as a prohibited person, the indictment says. He allegedly owns seven guns and ammunition even though it's illegal for him to own them since he has a previous felony conviction.
MacNally said while Wipf-Pfeifle found during the October change of plea hearing that Higgins shared facts that proved he was guilty of aggravated assault, he "does not feel the action he discussed results in aggravated assault when considered in the context of what" his victim was doing at the time of the incident.
"This motion is more akin to the fear of being sentenced or regret than an unadvised or actual innocence claim," Adam Shiffermiller, deputy states attorney with Pennington County, wrote in response to Higgins' request to withdraw his guilty plea.
Shiffermiller wrote that Higgins testified that he didn't feel threatened to make the plea deal and admitted that he used a gun to instill fear in his victim.
Cancelling the plea deal and going to trial means the prosecution would have to recall all its witnesses, and Higgins' victim would have to miss work and go through the trauma of testifying, Shiffermiller wrote.
"What also cannot get lost in this discussion is that this is a domestic violence case. (Higgins) is attempting to use this motion as a further means of control over the victim," he wrote.
On Thursday, Wipf-Pfeifle was expected to rule on whether to allow Higgins to withdraw his plea. But before she could share her judgement, MacNally announced that Higgins had again changed his mind and decided to stick with the plea deal.
Higgins is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 17 and his ex-girlfriend may give a victim impact statement, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said.
Higgins is currently being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $750,000 cash-only bond. After he is sentenced, MacNally said, Higgins will be taken into custody to face federal charges. She said he's agreed to a deal where he will plead guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and the other two charges will be dropped. He could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison.