Black Hills campground host fired after allegedly threatening to assault campers, shoot dog

A campground host in the Black Hills National Forest was fired after allegedly threatening to assault campers and shoot their dog, according to court records.
Carl Kneifl of Vermillion was charged last week in federal court with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
The incident occurred in late August at the Oreville Campground off Highway 385 between Hill City and Custer, according to a statement of probable cause signed by a law enforcement officer. The site is within the national forest but like many other Black Hills campgrounds is managed through a contract with Forest Recreation Management.
What follows is alleged in the statement:
A Pennington County deputy and Forest Service law enforcement officer were called to the campground around 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 for a report of a dog fight and disturbance between the host and campers.
They learned that Kneifl was checking campsites earlier in the day with his dog when his dog started fighting with a camper’s dog. Kneifl said the camper’s dog was off-leash and attacked his dog, but the Minnesota woman said her dog was on a leash when they began fighting.
Kneifl brought his dog to a veterinarian where he was treated for injuries to his ears. He returned to the campground to confront the woman and her boyfriend, demanding to see their dog’s veterinarian and shot records.
“Their intoxicated friend … did not help the situation by sarcastically responding to Kneifl’s request by stating they needed Kneifl’s shot records,” the statement says.
Kneifl and the three Minnesotans began to verbally and possibly physically fight. Kneifl then “made verbal profanity-laced threats” about assaulting the trio and threatened to shoot their dog.
Kneifl had to be physically restrained by the deputy and two of his campground co-workers. He was charged with disorderly conduct related to making statements meant to incite or produce “imminent lawless action.”
During an interview the next day Kneifl admitted to making the threats. He was also “removed from employment” by Forest Recreation Management.
Kneifl is scheduled for a status conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the federal court in Rapid City.
