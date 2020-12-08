Black Hills campground host fired after allegedly threatening to assault campers, shoot dog

A campground host in the Black Hills National Forest was fired after allegedly threatening to assault campers and shoot their dog, according to court records.

Carl Kneifl of Vermillion was charged last week in federal court with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

The incident occurred in late August at the Oreville Campground off Highway 385 between Hill City and Custer, according to a statement of probable cause signed by a law enforcement officer. The site is within the national forest but like many other Black Hills campgrounds is managed through a contract with Forest Recreation Management.

What follows is alleged in the statement:

A Pennington County deputy and Forest Service law enforcement officer were called to the campground around 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 for a report of a dog fight and disturbance between the host and campers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They learned that Kneifl was checking campsites earlier in the day with his dog when his dog started fighting with a camper’s dog. Kneifl said the camper’s dog was off-leash and attacked his dog, but the Minnesota woman said her dog was on a leash when they began fighting.