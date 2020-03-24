Black Hills courts limit in-person hearings to prevent coronavirus

State courts in the Black Hills area are limiting in-person hearings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among defendants, spectators, lawyers, deputies and anyone else who may be in courts or jails.

Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Circuit Court — which includes Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties — signed his third virus-related order on Monday.

Pfeifle previously signed orders about courthouse safety and protocol after the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency on March 13 and suspended the state's speedy trial law, which says defendants have the right for their case to be resolved within 180 days.

The new order says judges should try to hear no more than five cases per each 15-minute hearing block.