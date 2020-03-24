Black Hills courts limit in-person hearings to prevent coronavirus

State courts in the Black Hills area are limiting in-person hearings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among defendants, spectators, lawyers, deputies and anyone else who may be in courts or jails.
Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Circuit Court — which includes Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties — signed his third virus-related order on Monday.
Pfeifle previously signed orders about courthouse safety and protocol after the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency on March 13 and suspended the state's speedy trial law, which says defendants have the right for their case to be resolved within 180 days.
The new order says judges should try to hear no more than five cases per each 15-minute hearing block.
Defendants can be arraigned for felony charges through a sworn affidavit rather than appearing in person, the order says. The affidavit must cover all of the topics that are addressed during arraignments. For example, the defendant must say that they understand their charges, maximum penalties and constitutional rights. They can also plead not guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity in the affidavit.
Defendants no longer have to attend hearings where "no substantive action is taken," such as status and scheduling hearings, the order says. Judges can also allow lawyers to request delays and submit non-evidentiary motions by email, and judges can choose to respond by email as well. Judges should "liberally" grant requests for delays.
Except for trials, defendants and witness can attend hearings by phone or video.
Change-of-plea and sentencing hearings by waivers and affidavits are "expressly encouraged," the order says. It's unclear if this applies to felony or only misdemeanor cases, and which parties must approve of conducting these hearings in this manner.
Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
