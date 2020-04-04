Black Hills Patrol could lose license if founder breaks rules again, city says

The city charge was dropped as part of the March 28 agreement, which says Orrock will have no financial interest in Black Hills Patrol and not work for the company as an employee or contractor. The city also says that it won’t suspend or revoke the company’s security license unless he violates the agreement.

Orrock has to “fully step away from the business,” Rogers told the Journal.

“It was a matter of proof,” she said when asked why it took the city until late 2019 to charge Orrock if it believed he was working as a security guard before May 2018.

She said while leadership at the police department knows who Orrock is and would recognize him if he was helping arrest someone, not all patrol officers know who he is.

Rogers said the city will be monitoring Orrock’s compliance with the new agreement but that she couldn’t share how it would be doing that.

And if Orrock is caught working security or doing any other business with Black Hills Patrol, Rogers said her office will immediately ask the City Council to revoke the company’s security license.