Black Hills Patrol could lose license if founder breaks rules again, city says

Black Hills Patrol could lose its security license if founder Ken Orrock responds to future calls or is involved with the business in any way, Rapid City's assistant city attorney told the Journal on Friday.
“We understand that this is someone who has proven that he’s not a very trustworthy individual,” Jessica Rogers said of the former Bennett County state's attorney. “He really needs to play by the rules.”
If he doesn’t, she said, the city's Attorney's Office will ask the City Council to revoke the security license of Black Hills Patrol.
Rogers spoke with the Journal after Orrock, his lawyer and another attorney representing the city signed a March 28 legal agreement.
The agreement stems from a series of incidents beginning with Orrock’s 2017 felony tax evasion conviction in federal court and ending with him being charged by the city in December 2019 with working as an unlicensed security guard.
Orrock’s municipal charge — which carried a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine — was dropped as part of the agreement.
Tax conviction
Orrock is serving five years of federal probation after being ordered to pay back $280,257 in restitution to the IRS after pleading guilty in February 2017 to willful failure to collect and pay over tax at Black Hills Patrol, which he started in 2010.
He failed to pay the $280,257 in taxes between 2011-2015 and spent money on private school tuition, vacations and cruises, according to the factual basis document he signed.
Orrock was then disbarred by the State Bar of South Dakota and gave up his private security license. The licenses are approved by the Rapid City Police Department, which typically doesn’t issue them to convicted felons, Rogers said.
At that time, Rogers said, the City Attorney’s Office, police department and Orrock came to an informal agreement that giving up the license meant that he can’t respond to security calls or arrest people but could be involved in the “business side" of Black Hills Patrol.
By May 2018, Rogers said, the police department “started to hear that (Orrock) was being seen on call.”
“I have recently been informed that you have been participating in security services of Black Hills Patrol beyond the scope of our recent agreement,” Rogers wrote to Orrock in a letter provided to the Journal.
Rogers asked Orrock in the letter to meet with her and representatives from the police department “to further clarify your role with Black Hills Patrol.”
“If you chose to ignore this letter,” Rogers wrote, know that municipal code lets the police chief immediately suspend business security licenses until a hearing is held before the City Council. Officers may also be instructed to cite you with working security without a license, an offense that “may also be a violation of your parole.”
Orrock and his lawyer at the time, James Sword, agreed to meet, Rogers told the Journal. She said Orrock said he hadn't been acting as a security guard, that he was either supervising or training people, or stopped by an incident as he happened to be driving by.
“You can not be on scene. You are at an office at the desk,” Rogers said she told Orrock. “There’s no gray area here."
Rogers also provided the letter Sword sent to her after the meeting.
Sword wrote in the letter that Captain John Olson said at the meeting that numerous people will testify that they’ve seen Orrock patrolling and handcuffing people. He pushed back against Olson, writing that the complaints are “generic” and that Orrock was recovering from surgery and “is not the type of person that is physically handling people.”
Sword ended by writing that Orrock agreed not to respond to any incident and that he understands he can be cited if he does.
December incident
The City Attorney’s Office followed through on its promise to cite Orrock if it found him working as a private security guard when it charged him in December 2019.
It came to our attention that Orrock was “clearly providing security services,” Rogers said. “Enough of this, this isn’t working. You will clearly not play by the rules,” she said of Orrock.
The Dec. 2 incident stemmed from Orrock helping handcuff a man accused of trespassing at a Rapid City business. A video of part of the incident shows Orrock taking down the man without any apparent warning.
The police department said at the time that it had “concerns regarding the use of force” and would forward the video to U.S. Probation and the State’s Attorney Office.
Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said he couldn’t comment on the case or whether there will be any future charges against Orrock. Police spokesman Brendyn Medina also said his department couldn't comment at the time.
The city charge was dropped as part of the March 28 agreement, which says Orrock will have no financial interest in Black Hills Patrol and not work for the company as an employee or contractor. The city also says that it won’t suspend or revoke the company’s security license unless he violates the agreement.
Orrock has to “fully step away from the business,” Rogers told the Journal.
“It was a matter of proof,” she said when asked why it took the city until late 2019 to charge Orrock if it believed he was working as a security guard before May 2018.
She said while leadership at the police department knows who Orrock is and would recognize him if he was helping arrest someone, not all patrol officers know who he is.
Rogers said the city will be monitoring Orrock’s compliance with the new agreement but that she couldn’t share how it would be doing that.
And if Orrock is caught working security or doing any other business with Black Hills Patrol, Rogers said her office will immediately ask the City Council to revoke the company’s security license.
Rogers said she hopes it doesn’t come to that since there are innocent employees there and because many other businesses rely on Black Hills Patrol for security services. She also said that Orrock said he and his wife are planning on selling the company.
That’s the “ideal solution” for the city, Rogers said of the possible change in ownership.
Orrock’s current lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Journal also called Black Hills Patrol to see if Orrock or anyone else from the company wanted to comment for the story. Orrock picked up the phone and said to call his lawyer before hanging up.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.