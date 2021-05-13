Black Hills Salvation Army leader charged with child porn possession

A leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills is charged with possessing child pornography and has more charges pending after an electronic device was seized from the organization's camp, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Javier Clark Moreno, a 40-year-old from Rapid City, is a captain and the Black Hills Area Coordinator with the Salvation Army.
The sheriff's office also said he's "associated" with the group's Black Hills Camp at 23095 Thunderhead Falls Road off West Highway 44.
Moreno was arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the camp and found child pornography linked to an account tied to Moreno, the release says. As of now, the investigation does not involve any victim who is also camper, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman with the sheriff's office.
The Salvation Army — an international Christian charitable organization — says it fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation.
"The Salvation Army takes these allegations very seriously," the group said in a statement. "Based on the nature of the charges and our zero-tolerance policy toward this type of behavior, we are moving to terminate the individual's employment with The Salvation Army. We continue to cooperate with authorities on the investigation and cannot comment further at this time on the case. In the meantime, we continue to remain focused on the important work of serving those in need in our Black Hills community."
Moreno previously served in Detroit and on the Pine Ridge Reservation with his wife, Captain Kelsie Moreno, according to a KNBN profile. His wife is listed as the administrator for the camp and the main contact for the Rapid City office.
Few other details about the allegation are known since Moreno's police reports are sealed.
Moreno is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pennington County Courthouse.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.