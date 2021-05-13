Black Hills Salvation Army leader charged with child porn possession

A leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills is charged with possessing child pornography and has more charges pending after an electronic device was seized from the organization's camp, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Javier Clark Moreno, a 40-year-old from Rapid City, is a captain and the Black Hills Area Coordinator with the Salvation Army.

The sheriff's office also said he's "associated" with the group's Black Hills Camp at 23095 Thunderhead Falls Road off West Highway 44.

Moreno was arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the camp and found child pornography linked to an account tied to Moreno, the release says. As of now, the investigation does not involve any victim who is also camper, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman with the sheriff's office.

The Salvation Army — an international Christian charitable organization — says it fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation.