Bond set at $1 million for man accused of killing one, wounding another

A Rapid City man charged with murder shot at people during a gathering inside a garage and was identified as the shooter by the surviving victim and at least three others, according to a police report.
Jamys Flying Horse, a 22-year-old from Rapid City, is charged with the first-degree murder of William Clifford, the attempted first-degree murder of Franklin Goings, and committing a felony with a firearm on Sept. 6.
Flying Horse will face the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole if he's convicted of the murder charge.
Clifford, a 31-year-old from Box Elder, leaves behind seven children, according to his obituary.
Flying Horse was arrested Wednesday — 10 days after the shooting and eight days after being publicly identified as the suspect — with the help of drone using a heat-sensing camera, according to the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. He was found hiding in a creek in Rapid Valley after trying to enter homes in the area.
Flying Horse made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning where a prosecutor requested a $1 million cash-only bond.
The prosecutor said Flying Horse was a danger to the community and a flight risk given that he had spent 10 days evading arrest. A defense lawyer did not comment on bond.
Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus agreed to the $1 million cash-only bond and gave Flying Horse a no-contact order against Franklin.
What follows is from a police report about the shooting:
Someone reported a gunshot victim who needed help around 3:03 a.m. on Sept. 6. Police arrived at a home on the 3400 block of Hemlock Street where they found Clifford dead in the garage.
Clifford was shot in the abdomen, according to a previous statement from the Rapid City Police Department. Officers then found Goings on nearby Sycamore Street and took him to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper arm, the police report says.
Multiple people were at the Hemlock Street home during the early morning of Sept. 6, the report says. At some point, Flying Horse and Goings got into a fight in the garage and Flying Horse “began shooting his gun,” hitting Goings and Clifford.
At least four people identified Flying Horse as the shooter.
A witness said he had seen Flying Horse playing with his gun earlier in the night and asked him to put it away. He said he was in the garage when he heard gunshots and saw Flying Horse running out the door.
Police received an anonymous tip with a screenshot of a Facebook message where someone named Flying Horse as the shooter.
Officers interviewed Franklin at the hospital while he was awaiting surgery, and he identified Flying Horse as the shooter after being shown a photo lineup.
A fourth person told police that Flying Horse told him he was the shooter. He said Flying Horse seemed excited when he talked about “blowing a hole through” Clifford.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.