Bond set at $1 million for man accused of killing one, wounding another

Flying Horse made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning where a prosecutor requested a $1 million cash-only bond.

The prosecutor said Flying Horse was a danger to the community and a flight risk given that he had spent 10 days evading arrest. A defense lawyer did not comment on bond.

Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus agreed to the $1 million cash-only bond and gave Flying Horse a no-contact order against Franklin.

What follows is from a police report about the shooting:

Someone reported a gunshot victim who needed help around 3:03 a.m. on Sept. 6. Police arrived at a home on the 3400 block of Hemlock Street where they found Clifford dead in the garage.

Clifford was shot in the abdomen, according to a previous statement from the Rapid City Police Department. Officers then found Goings on nearby Sycamore Street and took him to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper arm, the police report says.

Multiple people were at the Hemlock Street home during the early morning of Sept. 6, the report says. At some point, Flying Horse and Goings got into a fight in the garage and Flying Horse “began shooting his gun,” hitting Goings and Clifford.