Bond set at $250,000 for Rapid City man accused of sexually abusing child as young as 5

Prosecutor Olivia Siglin asked for a $250,000 cash-only bond due to the “strong weight of the evidence,” chance that Cadotte could harm children when out of jail, and flight risk since he’s facing up to life in prison if convicted of the rape charges.

Defense lawyer Joanna Lawler did not ask for a specific bond but noted that Cadotte has no criminal history. She said she can’t speak to the strength of the evidence since she hasn’t seen any yet.

Morrison said she’s concerned about the victim’s safety and agreed with the prosecutor’s bond request.

No details of the case were discussed in court and the 29-page police report is sealed so it’s unclear how Cadotte knows the victim, where the crimes allegedly took place and who turned him in to police.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says the department believes there might be more victims but wouldn’t say what evidence points to that. He said Cadotte has most recently been unemployed and worked in construction.

Anyone who is a victim or has information about the case should contact Detective Seth Walker at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

