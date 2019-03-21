No new details were revealed Thursday about this week's fatal stabbing as the suspect's bond was set at $1 million cash-only during a hearing at state court in Rapid City.
James Ladeaux Sr., 54, is charged with the first-degree murder of his brother, 53-year-old Fredrick Ladeaux, while engaging in a robbery, a crime that carries a punishment of either life in prison or the death penalty.
He's also charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officers for allegedly threatening them with a knife. Each aggravated assault charge carries a maximum 25-year prison sentence.
During his initial appearance, a prosecutor asked for the bond to be set at $1 million cash-only due to details laid out in an affidavit, which is sealed to the public. Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen said she agreed due to "concern for the public safety." She also ordered Ladeaux not to contact the two officers he's accused of threatening.
Stacy Wickre, a prosecutor with the Pennington County State's Attorney Office, said she couldn't share any more details about the stabbing since the affidavit is sealed. She said affidavits can be sealed to protect the victim, but said she couldn't' share exactly why prosecutors wanted it sealed in this case.
Police found Fredrick Ladeaux unconscious and bleeding in the alley between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street near the intersection with East Boulevard around 11:10 p.m March 18, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The responding officer immediately began CPR on Fredrick, but James got in the officer's way, the press release says. James then took out a knife and began waving it when a second officer arrived and tried to separate the officer from Fredrick. Police tasered James and detained him after he refused to drop the knife, according to the press release. Medical units arrived to continue CPR on Fredrick, who died at the scene.