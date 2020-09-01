Box Elder man arrested for stabbing death charged with second-degree murder

Baumgarten kept talking, including about Allman and another man, the woman said. Allman came back upstairs, went into the kitchen, and stabbed Baumgarten in the chest after accusing him of “talking (expletive).”

Baumgarten was bleeding and having trouble breathing but Allman accused him of faking the seriousness of his injury, the woman said. She said Allman — who had a handgun in his hand — told the group that he would kill Baumgarten if he kept acting that way.

Allman told the group that he would drop Baumgarten off in the Badlands if they didn’t take him to the hospital, the woman said. He then pointed the gun at the group and demanded they remove Baumgarten from the apartment. The group brought Baumgarten outside but Allman fled in the vehicle they planned to drive to the hospital. Someone then called 911.

A man told officers that he woke up and learned Baumgarten had been stabbed. He said Allman threatened him and the group with his handgun and ordered them to take Baumgarten outside. The man said he heard Allman arguing with Thalia Afraid of Lightning about leaving, and then learned they left, most likely in Thalia’s car.

Thalia Afraid of Lightning is likely another name for Thalia Rice, who is charged with being an accessory to murder for allegedly driving Allman away from the scene.