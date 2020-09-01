Box Elder man arrested for stabbing death charged with second-degree murder

A Box Elder man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a Rapid City man in the chest and threatening others with a gun before feeling the scene.
Barry Allman, 29, is accused of killing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten on Aug. 6. Allman will be sentenced to a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole if he's convicted.
Allman has not yet entered a plea or appeared at the Pennington County Court because he’s currently at the Pierre jail for alleged federal parole violations, said State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.
What follows is alleged in a probable cause affidavit signed by a Rapid City police detective:
Someone called 911 at 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 6 to say a man had been stabbed on the 1700 block of North 7th Street. Officers arrived and were directed to a grassy area outside an apartment where they found Baumgarten stabbed in the chest. Officers and medics provided life-saving measures but Baumgarten died at the hospital.
Officers interviewed two people at the scene.
A woman said she, Baumgarten and others were partying in an apartment when most people decided to go to sleep. She said Allman came up from the basement and told Baumgarten to be quiet and stop mentioning his name so loudly. Baumgarten apologized and Allman went back downstairs.
Baumgarten kept talking, including about Allman and another man, the woman said. Allman came back upstairs, went into the kitchen, and stabbed Baumgarten in the chest after accusing him of “talking (expletive).”
Baumgarten was bleeding and having trouble breathing but Allman accused him of faking the seriousness of his injury, the woman said. She said Allman — who had a handgun in his hand — told the group that he would kill Baumgarten if he kept acting that way.
Allman told the group that he would drop Baumgarten off in the Badlands if they didn’t take him to the hospital, the woman said. He then pointed the gun at the group and demanded they remove Baumgarten from the apartment. The group brought Baumgarten outside but Allman fled in the vehicle they planned to drive to the hospital. Someone then called 911.
A man told officers that he woke up and learned Baumgarten had been stabbed. He said Allman threatened him and the group with his handgun and ordered them to take Baumgarten outside. The man said he heard Allman arguing with Thalia Afraid of Lightning about leaving, and then learned they left, most likely in Thalia’s car.
Thalia Afraid of Lightning is likely another name for Thalia Rice, who is charged with being an accessory to murder for allegedly driving Allman away from the scene.
Rapid City police said Allman left the stabbing scene as a passenger in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Dakota license plate. That car was pulled over during a traffic stop later on Aug. 6 on Elk Vale Road, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Only Rice was in the car.
Rice is out of jail on bond and has not yet entered a plea. Police are still trying to learn how Allman got from Rapid City to the reservation, Medina said.
Oglala Sioux police arrested Allen near Wanblee on Aug. 7 after receiving a tip about a suspicious person trying to hide inside a house.
Vargo said he would have had to go through the Oglala Sioux court system to request Allen be extradited to Pennington County if Allen didn’t have federal warrants.
Allman was sentenced in 2013 to more than seven years in federal prison after firing a handgun into the ground three times during a May 2012 party in Parmelee, according to Journal archives. Two rounds ricocheted and injured two victims.
Baumgarten is one of five Rapid City homicide victims killed during four incidents in August. A sixth death is under investigation. Allman is the only person arrested in any of the killings.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.